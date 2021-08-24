Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SNPO stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

