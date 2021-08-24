Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Soligenix posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNGX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

