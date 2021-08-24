Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.