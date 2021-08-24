Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,953 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

