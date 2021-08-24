SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $23,665.95 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $23,665.95 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,451,303 coins and its circulating supply is 10,337,537 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

