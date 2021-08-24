SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,765 shares during the period.

FLRN remained flat at $$30.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 331,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,883. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64.

