SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 11.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $86,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 293,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter.

CWI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

