Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SPPI stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $383.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677,577 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

