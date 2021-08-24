Spectrum Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Spectrum has a market cap of $34,139.43 and approximately $3,471.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00365751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

