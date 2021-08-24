Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

