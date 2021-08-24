SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $97.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 161,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $128.77.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

