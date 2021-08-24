Square (NYSE:SQ) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Financial Survey

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 3.60% 16.94% 3.85% Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Square and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 3 9 28 0 2.63 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77

Square presently has a consensus price target of $268.49, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Square.

Volatility & Risk

Square has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Take-Two Interactive Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $9.50 billion 13.09 $213.10 million $0.02 13,522.00 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.64 $588.89 million $6.29 25.97

Take-Two Interactive Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Square on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

