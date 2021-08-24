SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 35,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 983,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 787,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $325,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

