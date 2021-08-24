SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 33,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 462,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

