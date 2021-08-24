SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 367 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.