SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

