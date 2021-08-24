SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GCP stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

