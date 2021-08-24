St. James’s Place plc (STJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Several brokerages recently commented on STJ. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

