StakedZEN Price Hits $76.27 on Top Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $76.27 or 0.00155002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $443.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00129172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00159134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.99 or 1.00179498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00995077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.04 or 0.06735070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

