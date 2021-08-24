Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE SMP opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

