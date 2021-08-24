Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.