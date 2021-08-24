Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $357.16 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Status has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $357.16 million and $78.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

