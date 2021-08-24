Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.09. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 581 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.