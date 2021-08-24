STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 73.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in STERIS by 27.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

