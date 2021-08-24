Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:STVN opened at $25.73 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

