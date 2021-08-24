Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Friday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $25.73 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.