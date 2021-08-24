Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average volume of 1,301 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 14,818,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,228. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.