Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Put Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,870 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 905% compared to the typical volume of 186 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.00 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,223,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

