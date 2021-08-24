Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of United Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 914 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

UTHR stock opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,459,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

