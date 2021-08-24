Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €67.70 ($79.65) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

