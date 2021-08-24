Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Fortis worth $55,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 195.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTS opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

