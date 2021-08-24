Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.19 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Albemarle worth $63,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

