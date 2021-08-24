Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.81 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $64,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $454.48 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

