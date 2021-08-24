Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,064 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $68,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 175.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

