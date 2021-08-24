Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 274,211 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.