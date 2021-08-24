Summit Insights Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Summit Insights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $425.00. Summit Insights’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

