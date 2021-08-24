Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,497 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

