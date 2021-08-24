Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

