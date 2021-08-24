Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

