Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SNX traded down GBX 9.04 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 109.96 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.09. The company has a market cap of £19.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

