Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

