Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Up 61.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $813,418.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00524511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.89 or 0.01170500 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,077,730 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

