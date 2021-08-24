Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 16,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,860,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

