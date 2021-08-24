TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 9,228 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 16,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.