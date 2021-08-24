TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.11. 34,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

