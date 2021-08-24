TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $554,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

IEUS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 83,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,736. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.01.

