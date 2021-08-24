TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $20.80 million and $413,392.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.
About TE-FOOD
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
TE-FOOD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
