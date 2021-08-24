Telesites’ (TSSLF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSSLF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88. Telesites has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

