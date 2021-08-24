Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

