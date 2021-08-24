Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 35% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $458,302.52 and $67,379.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 35% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,715 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

